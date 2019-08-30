With a new school year comes an abundance of events and activities.
Such is the case with McTeacher’s Nights, in which McDonald’s crews at Owasso’s 76th and 116th locations are gearing up to give back to local teachers.
Every year, restaurant staff opens its doors to area educators who work behind the counter and raise funds for their school, with proceeds going toward different areas in need.
“It means parents and teachers coming together, having a good time … sharing in our community and just focusing on getting money to the schools,” Pat Gable, community relations president for McDonald’s, said in a previous story.
Last year, Gable’s team helped raise $8,076.26 for Owasso Public Schools, with Rejoice Christian bringing in $14,449.52 in a single night. Collinsville also brought in a total of $14,811.89.
In all, McDonald’s crews raised $60,618.45 on a regional level for the 2018-19 school year, which involved campuses in Mannford, Oologah, Verdigris and others.
McTeacher’s Night will kick off its new season in Owasso on Sept. 24, featuring Rejoice as the participating school.