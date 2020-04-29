Owasso and Collinsville have both been named among the top 10 healthiest housing markets in Oklahoma, according to a new study.
SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company headquartered in New York, recently released its sixth annual America’s Healthiest Housing Markets report.
The study determines market health by measuring the average number of years residents spend in homes, home values, the ease of selling a home and the costs associated with homeownership in each location.
Owasso ranked eighth in the study above Moore and Del City, while Collinsville came in fifth above Midwest City and Claremore. Chickasha, Harrah and Glenpool fell in the top three, with Bethany coming in first.
SmartAsset considered four factors — stability, affordability, fluidity and risk of loss — to determine the results.
The study measured stability based on the number of years people remain in their homes and the percentage of homeowners with negative equity. Likewise, it calculated affordability by determining the monthly cost of owning a home as a percentage of household income.
To determine housing market fluidity, SmartAsset looked at data on the average time a “for sale” home in each area spent on the market. Additionally, the organization used the percentage of homes that decreased in value to measure risk.
For more information about the study, visit smartasset.com/mortgage/mortgage-calculator#oklahoma.