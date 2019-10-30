Both Owasso and Collinsville were named among the top 50 safest cities in Oklahoma, according to a new report from Security Baron.
Security Baron, a consumer-focused website focusing on matters of security, recently released Oklahoma’s 50 Safest Cities 2019 report.
Owasso claimed the 22nd spot on the list ahead of Elk City, Broken Arrow and Sand Springs, but fell behind Bixby, Edmond and Jenks, as well as Piedmont, which took the No. 1 position. Collinsville also came in 10th on the lineup.
Security Baron used the FBI’s 2017 and 2016 Uniform Crime Reporting data to choose its top picks in this year’s report based on a variety of factors.
The organization outlined each city’s population, violent and property crime rates and trends, median income, average household income and more, and provided an overall safety score and ranking.
Additionally, it tallied all the specific numbers for the aforementioned rates, as well as larceny theft rates and the total number of civilians working in law offices.
Owasso was also named among the safest cities in Oklahoma by Backgroundchecks.org, a resource and database for public records, in its Safest Cities to Live in Oklahoma 2019 report earlier this year.
For more information on Security Baron and its Oklahoma’s 50 Safest Cities 2019 report, visit securitybaron.com/safe-cities/oklahoma/.