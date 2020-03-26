Owasso and Collinsville officials are finding new and creative ways to help support local citizens and businesses during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Gyms, movie theaters and other establishments halted their operations, and restaurants and coffee shops transitioned to curbside and delivery, per Gov. Kevin Stitt’s order to close all nonessential sectors earlier in the week.
The City of Owasso released a new video series through its economic development website, ChooseOwasso.com, that provides helpful tips and resources for residents and small business owners to use amid the pandemic.
Owasso Economic Development Director Chelsea Levo-Feary, who hosts the videos, kicked off the series on Monday, March 23, and plans to post one to the site every day during the course of the lockdown.
Staff is also publishing regular updates about the coronavirus to its website at cityofowasso.com/719/COVID-19.
Additionally, the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Collinsville and Collinsville Downtown Inc., started a new initiative to help locals amid the challenging circumstances.
The collaborative effort paved the way to help create the “Embrace the #74021” Facebook page and CollinsvilleCares.com website, where residents and business can reference as well as post various events and activities.
Collinsville citizens can access more information about the coronavirus at cityofcollinsville.com/299/COVID-19-Updates.