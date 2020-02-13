Owasso and Collinsville were ranked among the top 10 fastest growing cities in Oklahoma for 2020, a new study shows.
The report was conducted by HomeSnacks.net, a research organization based out of Raleigh, N.C., that ranks the best and worst of different regions across the country.
Owasso ranked fifth above Glenpool and Mustang, while Collinsville came in eighth above Tuttle and Harrah. Piedmont, Newcastle and Bixby were slotted as the three runners up below Jenks in the No. 1 spot.
The study analyzed growth rates for 75 Oklahoma cities with a population over 5,000 people since the beginning of the decade, according to the latest census data released in Dec. 2018.
The report gave Owasso a 32.5% population growth rate (from 26,905 to 35,646), and Collinsville a 21.8% increase (from 5,516 to 6,720), over the last 10 years.
This year, Owasso fell two slots from its ranking of third in HomeSnacks.net’s 2019 report, while Collinsville retained its position in eighth.
Last January, HomeSnack.net also listed Owasso as one of the top 10 best places to live in Oklahoma for 2019.
For more information about the study, visit homesnacks.net/fastest-growing-cities-in-oklahoma-127097.