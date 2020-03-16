The Oklahoma State Board of Education in an emergency meeting Monday afternoon issued a mandatory shutdown of all schools, including Owasso, Collinsville and Rejoice schools, in response to the pandemic COVID-19 coronavirus.
The closure will start on March 17 and last until April 6, according to the board.
Following the guidance of the Oklahoma State Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local sites will be closed to the public and only be open to essential district personnel during the shutdown.
OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner issued a statement in a release following the board’s announcement.
“I fully support the decision made today by our State Board of Education,” Fichtner said. “The health and safety of our students and staff is always our top priority and this decision supports that mission. Our district leaders have been in contact with local, state and federal health agencies since January in an effort to stay informed on the coronavirus and make the best decisions for the well-being of those in the district.
“We will continue to work together with health agencies and our State Department of Education to best serve our students. During this closure, we will work diligently to convey standards to our students, support their academic progress, and partner with students to maximize this time to the best of everyone’s ability.”
CPS Superintendent Lance West also provided a comment regarding the shutdown of Collinsville sites in conjunction with Owasso’s.
“I understand it. My biggest concern is our kids’ health and our employees’ health,” West said. “What we’ll do is the best we can, just like everybody else. We’ll work through it, we got good people.”
Parents will receive further details surrounding instruction for their students in the days ahead. Additionally, the district will be sending out information regarding meals for students during the closure.