Two residents from Owasso and another from Collinsville have submitted their names as Oklahoma candidates.
The three individuals filed Wednesday, April 8, with the State Election Commission for congressional, Corporation Commission and area legislative seats.
Brad Peixotto, 47, R-Owasso, and incumbent Mark Vancuren, 56, R-Owasso, filed for District 74. Emilie Tindle, 24, D-Collinsville, filed for District 11.
They are among dozens of local candidates across several districts in the state who have already filed for office.