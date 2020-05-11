State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced Monday, May 11, that nearly $145 million in emergency federal relief is now available to Oklahoma school districts.
Provided in the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the funds are Oklahoma’s portion of the $13 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund designated for states after the CARES Act was signed into law in March.
Owasso Public Schools is set to receive $579,038.76, and Collinsville Public Schools is set to receive $268,760.05.
“Like schools across the nation, Oklahoma educators are considering the transition to next school year and preparing for various options that may be brought by the pandemic,” said Hofmeister. “Recognizing the significant learning loss that has resulted from the pandemic, it will be important that districts leverage their ESSER allocations to support students in regaining lost academic ground. We are grateful to Oklahoma’s congressional delegation for their support of the CARES Act.”
Allocations to districts are tied to their proportion of Title I, Part A funds in fiscal year 2020. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act’s Title I, Part A funding is based on the percentage of a school’s eligible student population categorized as low-income, ensuring that federal support reaches the greatest concentration of disadvantaged students.
To access funds, districts may draw down from their allocation for 12 categories of COVID-19-related expenditures, including purchasing cleaning supplies, providing mental health services and support, purchasing educational technology (including hardware, software and connectivity) to conduct online learning for students and more.
In the coming weeks, districts will also have the opportunity to pursue incentive grants established by the Oklahoma State Department of Education funded by a portion of Oklahoma’s ESSER funds. Those that commit to spend at least 30% of their ESSER funds in at least two areas deemed as priorities will be eligible to apply for additional funds.