The Cherokee Nation contributed more than $6 million to 108 school districts, including Owasso and Collinsville, during the tribe’s annual Public School Appreciation Day on Thursday.
Owasso received $189,318, and Collinsville received $92,927 out of the more than $1.3 million donated to schools across Tulsa County.
This year’s disbursement is the largest since the Cherokee Nation began its annual contributions in 2002 for education funding through the tribal-state gaming compact.
“The long-term friendship forged between the Cherokee Nation and public schools is providing an indispensable pathway to opportunity for tens of thousands of young people living in our communities,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a release.
School superintendents from across northeastern Oklahoma gathered at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for a luncheon on Thursday and received their schools’ checks from the tribe.
The districts can use their own discretion on how to use the donations. Collinsville Superintendent Lance West said the funds his district received — up over $2,000 from last year — will go to offset additional costs for supplies, technology and support salaries.
“Every year differs in regards to an emphasis,” Lance told the Owasso Reporter. “However, it has become an incredible blessing to our district, and we are very thankful to the Cherokee Nation for their continued support.”
School districts receive money based on the number of Cherokee Nation citizens they have enrolled, though funding benefits all students.
Since 2002, the Cherokee Nation has awarded school districts in northeastern Oklahoma $62.3 million in education contributions from car tag revenue. It also donates funds through its the tribal-state gaming compact.