Three local students named Academic All-Staters by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence in March will be honored in a special way this weekend.
With the cancellation of its May 16 Academic Awards Banquet due to COVID-19, OFE is partnering with OETA Public Television to broadcast a 30-minute tribute to award-winning students and educators across the state.
Owasso students Ronan Locker and Katy Turner, along with Collinsville student Margaret Grace Baysinger, are among 100 of the state’s top public high school seniors who will be recognized. Selected from 495 nominations statewide, the student honorees hail from 75 schools in 69 Oklahoma school districts.
In addition to receiving their Academic All-State accolades, Locker and Turner were also named Owasso High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2019-20 school year. The two students were selected based on their outstanding academic performance, upstanding character and positive influence in their school and community.
“When we learned that our Academic Awards Banquet would need to be canceled, we immediately began seeking creative ways to give our honorees the statewide recognition and honor they deserve,” OFE Executive Director Emily Stratton said in a release. “We are so grateful (OETA) agreed to help us pay special tribute to our award winners through a broadcast to premiere … the same evening we would have held our banquet.”
The program, featuring videos submitted by the 2020 Academic All-Staters and other special guests, will be hosted by longtime Tulsa television anchor Scott Thompson, a trustee of OFE. The program is produced in partnership with Red Rock Video Services of Edmond. Educator and author Erin Gruwell, who was scheduled to be the keynote speaker for this year’s banquet, plans to deliver the address at the 2021 event.
Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. The recipients scored an average of 33.9 on the ACT, with 15 of them scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.20. In addition, 40 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and two are National Hispanic Scholar semifinalists.
The virtual banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. The program will also be shown on OETA World Channel at 8:30 p.m. on May 23, and 7:30 p.m. on May 30.