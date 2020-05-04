Two local students from the Cameron University education programs at Rogers State University have been accepted into Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society in education.
Lindsay Orourke of Owasso and Cheryl MacGregor of Collinsville were among five students to be named to the organization at the Lawton-based school.
Selection as a member of Kappa Delta Pi requires high academic achievement, a commitment to education as a career, and a professional attitude that assures steady growth in the profession.
Only those who have exhibited the ideals of scholarship, integrity in service and commitment to excellence in teaching and its allied professions are granted membership.