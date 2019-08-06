University of Central Oklahoma

The University of Central Oklahoma campus, located at 100 N. University Dr. in Edmond. Courtesy photo

The University of Central Oklahoma announced 483 students who will complete their college degrees as the summer 2019 semester comes to a close.

Of that number, UCO received applications for graduation from 411 undergraduate students and 72 graduate students.

Elizabeth Burchette, BS, Community/Public Health, and Lynia Hurst, BA, Psychology, both of Owasso, as well as Kenson Hunt, BA, English, of Collinsville, all received their undergraduate degrees.

Since UCO does not hold a summer commencement ceremony, many of these students participated in the spring 2019 ceremony.