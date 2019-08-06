The University of Central Oklahoma announced 483 students who will complete their college degrees as the summer 2019 semester comes to a close.
Of that number, UCO received applications for graduation from 411 undergraduate students and 72 graduate students.
Elizabeth Burchette, BS, Community/Public Health, and Lynia Hurst, BA, Psychology, both of Owasso, as well as Kenson Hunt, BA, English, of Collinsville, all received their undergraduate degrees.
Since UCO does not hold a summer commencement ceremony, many of these students participated in the spring 2019 ceremony.