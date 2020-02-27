More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester.
Seven students from Owasso and Collinsville joined their peers from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design; Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy and Social Welfare.
Below is the list of Owasso and Collinsville students who made the list:
Owasso
• Malia Bridges, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
• Allie Callan, School of Education
• Abbey Doyle, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
• Daniel Jones, School of Business
• Rhett Phillips, School of Engineering
Collinsville
• Jaya Chakka, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
• Nicole Schrag, School of the Arts