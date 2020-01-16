Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College announced its President’s and Dean’s honor rolls for the fall semester of the 2020 academic year.
Owassons Jordan Blom, business administration; Shaun Keith, medical lab technician; and Mikayla South, pre-veterinary medicine, each made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Collinsville resident Deanna Ackerman, business administration, also made the Dean’s Honor Roll, and Owasson Russell Baker made the President’s Honor Roll.
They were among several hundred students to be named to the prestigious lists.
NEO is located in Miami, Oklahoma, and offers Associate in Arts, Associate in Science and Associate in Applied Science degrees, as well as numerous one- and two-year certificate programs.