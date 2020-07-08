Four local students were named to honor rolls at the University of Alabama.
Owasso’s Kiplyn Burk, Jaiden Pokoski and Journey Staggs were named to the Dean’s List, and Collinsville’s Trinity Warder was named to the President’s List for the 2020 spring semester at the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based campus.
A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring term at UA were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above, or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.