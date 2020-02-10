Owasso and Collinsville students were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Alabama for the 2019 fall semester.
Kiplyn Burk, Jaiden Pokoski and Journey Staggs of Owasso, as well as Trinity Warder of Collinsville, each made the Dean’s List at the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based school.
A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the term at UA were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.