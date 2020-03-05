Northwestern Oklahoma State University has announced its fall semester honor rolls.
Three local undergraduate students — one from Owasso and two from Collinsville — were named to the prestigious lists at the Alva-based school.
Owasso’s Shelby Gibbs and Collinsville’s Hollie Pankake made the President’s List, while Collinsville’s Violet McGuire made the Vice President’s List.
Those students on the President’s Honor Roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 GPA, in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours. Those on the Vice President’s list had GPAs of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.