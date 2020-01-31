Pittsburg State University has released its honor rolls for the 2019 fall semester.
Three local students made the prestigious lists for their outstanding efforts in the classroom.
Junior Kayleigh Hall, a psychology major from Owasso, received Dean’s Scholastic Honors; and Sophomore Rosalind Hobbs, a communications major also from Owasso, as well as sophomore Katelyn Daughtry, a psychology major from Collinsville, both earned All-A Scholastic Honors.
To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a GPA of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester.
To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course during the semester.