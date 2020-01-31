pisttburg state university

West view of Russ Hall at Pittsburg State University. Courtesy of PSU

Pittsburg State University has released its honor rolls for the 2019 fall semester.

Three local students made the prestigious lists for their outstanding efforts in the classroom.

Junior Kayleigh Hall, a psychology major from Owasso, received Dean’s Scholastic Honors; and Sophomore Rosalind Hobbs, a communications major also from Owasso, as well as sophomore Katelyn Daughtry, a psychology major from Collinsville, both earned All-A Scholastic Honors.

To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a GPA of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester.

To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course during the semester.