Several local residents were involved in a car accident on Tuesday evening.
A 16-year-old Collinsville girl was injured in the incident, which occurred around 8:45 p.m. on 33rd West Avenue near 97th Street South, about a half a mile west of Jenks.
A 17-year-old girl from Owasso, along with James Raley, 18, also of Owasso, and Gavin Vann, 18, of Tulsa, were also in the vehicle but not harmed in the crash.
According to the accident report, the Owasso girl was driving southbound on 33rd in a 2003 Honda Accord when she crossed the center line for an unknown reason, lost control and slid into a stop sign, causing the car to roll approximately two times before coming to rest on a fence.
The Collinsville girl was transported to a local hospital and admitted in stable condition with head and trunk internal injuries, the report shows.
It indicated that the cause of the collision was allegedly due to speed.