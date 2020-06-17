Owasso and Collinsville will play host to several walkthroughs during the 2020 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes.
The annual showcase, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and sponsored by Samsung & Pella of Oklahoma, will be held July 18-26.
This year’s free event will feature over 100 homes from more than 50 of the area’s top builders and highlight the latest in neighborhood amenities in five featured subdivisions. Featured homes range in price from $150,000 to more than $1 million.
Eleven cities throughout the Tulsa metro area are expected to participate, including Owasso and Collinsville, as well as Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Sand Springs, Sperry and Tulsa.
Owasso will showcase 10 homes in Stone Canyon, Quailbrook Estates, Magnolia Ridge and Estates at Morrow Place; and Collinsville will exhibit nine in Ashbury Park, Cooper Crossing, Estates at Edgewood and Tyler Crossing, to name a few.
Additionally, Owasso properties will be represented by Simmons Homes, Smalygo Properties, Epic Homes and True North Homes; and Collinsville’s will be represented by Home Creations, Rausch Coleman Homes, Old School Construction, Hayes Custom Homes and Capital Homes.
Stone Canyon will also host a Twilight Tour where locals can view the homes 6-9 p.m. on July 21.
For more information about the 2020 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes, visit tulsahba.com.