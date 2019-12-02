Members of the Owasso Community Choir invite you to join them as they bring a host of festive sounds for the Christmas season.
The Choir’s annual concert will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3:30 p.m. at the Silver Creek Nazarene Church, 9000 N. 145th E. Ave. in Owasso.
The theme for the concert is “The Elements of Christmas – Love, Joy, Faith, Peace.”
Some of the song selections will include “Love Came Down at Christmas,” the traditional “Joy to the World” and “We Three Kings.”
Additionally, the Choir will perform “Sweet Little Jesus Boy,” “All on a Starry Night” and “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” and close with “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” with a video presentation.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and free for children 12 years old and under.