Owasso Community Resources concluded another successful outing on the links over the weekend.
The organization held its second annual golf fundraiser, the OCR Golf Tournament, Saturday at Bailey Ranch Golf Course.
The Advanced Construction Services team of Nathan Currey, Louis West, Casey Bray and Andy Mozzingo took home the team championship.
Best Duffers came from TD Williamson, which was represented by Ethan Cook, Eric Tomlinson, Chris Loomis and Ryan Redbud. Longest putt winner was Shawn Pope. Andy Henson was closest to the pin. Chase Thornhill won the prize for longest drive.
Proceeds from the event went to raise much-needed funds that enable OCR to continue to help families facing financial hardship and other unfortunate circumstances that prevent them from meeting the basic human needs of their families.
According to its website, OCR served an average of 233 families on a monthly basis in 2018. That number has increased to 255 families thus far in 2019. Support from the community helps the organization to carry out its mission of providing help and hope to families with a goal of long-term self-sufficiency.