Owasso is seeing no shortage of bicycle donations this holiday season.
On Thursday, Owasso Community Resources received two large shipments of 150 bikes from both Capital One and K95.5 FM as part of the nonprofit’s annual winter drive.
OCR will distribute the cycles on Friday, Dec. 20, to families in need across the area to give to their children and teenagers for Christmas.
Randy Cowling, executive director of Owasso Community Resources, said he is thankful to see the event come to fruition for another successful year.
“This shows great community support for families that can’t afford to help their kids with Christmas presents,” Cowling said, “and it’s very satisfying to see that others are giving of themselves to help others, and that’s really what we’re about too.”
Capital One and K95.5 FM each provided 75 bikes to OCR this year as part of their annual Christmas fundraising campaigns.
OCR has been working with Capital One over the last 10 years, and Thursday’s event marked the company’s sixth bike donation for the city. Since partnering with OCR, Capitol One has donated around 300 bikes to the Owasso nonprofit.
“This is one of the biggest events that we do, meaning everyone looks forward to it,” said John Cook, site director and market president for Capital One. “Our associates are super passionate about giving back.”
K95.5 FM donated the bikes after bringing in over 1,600 cycles during its fifth-annual Bikes for Kids fundraiser held in the west parking lot of Owasso High School this week. Thursday served as K95.5 FM’s second time donating to OCR.
Each bicycle came with a helmet and personalized greeting letter written by different donors.
For more information about OCR’s Christmas Giving Tree or seasonal assistance, call 918-272-4969, or visit owassohelps.org.