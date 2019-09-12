The Owasso Community Theatre Company announced it will hold auditions for its upcoming performance, “Number the Stars.”
Auditions will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m., and Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 9300 N. 129th E. Ave., in Owasso.
“Number the Stars” is based off a work of historical fiction by American author Lois Lowry. Although a fictionalized account, the story tells of the real-life evacuation of nearly 7,000 Jews from Nazi-held Denmark during World War II.
In his adaptation, Douglas W. Larche brings the drama, pathos, adventure, terror and humor of the book to the stage. Additionally, Owasso’s own Brandy Peoples will be making her directorial debut with OCTC on this production.
“The script offers so many opportunities for creative staging,” said Cindy Nagley, OCTC treasurer. “We can’t wait to see (Brandy’s) vision come to life with the help of the incredible talent we know exists in this area.”
The script offers strong leading roles for three school-aged girls and their parents, plus a wide range of roles for males from teen through adult. Roles to be cast include the main families, Danish freedom fighters, Nazi soldiers and other families attempting escape.
Auditions are open to everyone ages 9 and up, regardless of experience. To be considered, entrants must be available for evening rehearsals on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through mid-November. Exact dates and further details will be announced at auditions.