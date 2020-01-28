Owasso Cops for Kids Inc., the charitable arm of the Owasso Fraternal Order of Police, and NutriShop Owasso have teamed up for a fundraising challenge that will go to benefit the community.
NutriShop will donate a percentage of its sales to Owasso Cops for Kids to help fund annual charitable events such as Shop with a Cop, Trunk-or-Treat, Back-to-School Supplies for Kids, Owasso Special Olympics and other events.
The business has also challenged members of Owasso FOP, as well as other law enforcement, public service and FOP entities, to a health and wellness makeover, using its products and services.
“It is truly a win-win for all involved,” Nick Boatman, Owasso FOP information officer, said. “The Owasso FOP invites all of our members, as well as our community partners, to take part in this challenge as we could all benefit from investing in our own health.”