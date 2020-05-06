Owasso City Council held a swearing in ceremony for its delegates this week.
Vice Mayor Bill Bush of Ward 3 and Councilor Lyndell Dunn of Ward 4 both took the oath of office over livestream on Tuesday, May 5. The two incumbents ran unopposed in the Feb. 11 election for their same seats, where they have served over the last several years.
Councilmembers also reinstated Chris Kelley to the mayoral seat and Bush to the vice mayoral seat, in keeping with the Council’s tradition to elect new leadership from its membership every other year.
Kelley was set to hand the mayoral reins over to Bush, and Bush his seat to Councilwoman Kelly Lewis; however, they decided to temporarily postpone the transition until after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’d like to go ahead and nominate Chris Kelley to continue as mayor for the time being until he sees that the situation’s been cleared up enough to where we can make a smooth (change) over to a different leader,” Bush said on Tuesday’s livestream.
Kelley added, “It’s the honor of a lifetime being the mayor of this community. As soon as the time comes that we’ve gotten through this, I will resign the position and nominate you (Bill) as mayor.”
Owasso’s Council/City Manager form of government allows the Council to act as the legislative body, passing ordinances, adopting the annual budget and setting policy. Likewise, the city manager has full responsibility for the day-to-day administrative functions of the government.
The current Owasso City Council consists of: Councilwoman Kelly Lewis, Ward 1; Mayor Chris Kelley, Ward 2; Councilman Bill Bush, Ward 3; Councilman Lyndell Dunn, Ward 4; and Doug Bonebrake, Ward 5; along with City Manager Warren Lehr and City Attorney Julie Lombardi.