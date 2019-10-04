NanDee Walker recently earned the prestigious Registered Play Therapist credential by the Association for Play Therapy.
Walker is a licensed professional counselor out of Owasso.
To become a Registered Play Therapist, applicants must earn a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree from an institution of higher education.
Additionally, they must clock in 150 hours of play therapy training, two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience, and 500 hours of supervised play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice.
Play therapy serves as an effective modality used by licensed mental health professionals, school counselors and school psychologists in developmentally appropriate ways to better communicate with and help clients, especially children.
For more information about the Association for Play Therapy, visit a4pt.org.