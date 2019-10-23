A local couple is facing child neglect charges after a warrant was served for their arrests on Tuesday.
Kevin Douglas Anderson, 35, and Daleen Leran Anderson, 30, both of Owasso, are behind bars following a months-long investigation into a child neglect case.
Earlier this year, officers responded to a welfare check of Anderson’s two daughters, both 4 and 12 years old. At that time, an investigation was initiated with the Owasso Police Department and the Department of Human Services, according to the arrest report.
Owasso police said in the report that the neglect appeared to be linked to alleged substance abuse by the parents.
In May, the findings of the investigation were submitted to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of the children’s parents in July, the report shows.
Kevin and Daleen were transported to Tulsa County Jail, Kevin on bond of $7,500 and Daleen on bond of $5,000, each with a court date of Friday, Oct. 25.