An Owasso pharmacy is under investigation by the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy for alleged prescription mistakes.
The board claims that the CVS in Owasso, 12902 E. 96th St. North, violated provisions in the Oklahoma Pharmacy Act after a complaint was filed in July 2019 claiming that a pharmacist at the store incorrectly filled a patient’s medication.
The New York Times also reported the board’s findings in a story on Feb. 21 about medication errors at national drug stores.
According to the complaint, the mistake resulted in a boy receiving one-fourth of the medication he was prescribed.
During the 18 days before the mistake was discovered, the boy suffered increased and more violent seizures. One incident was so severe, the report states, that it left him with a gash on his forehead and several facial abrasions while at school.
The pharmacist was handed a $6,000 fine and is required to complete several hours of continuing education. Now, the board is pursuing further action against the Owasso CVS in light of other alleged mistakes, said Marty Hendrick, pharmacy board executive director.
“The case started essentially as misfill on a medication,” Hendrick said, “and then through further research, it was a review of medication errors and possibly directions on prescriptions that weren’t completely correct.”
Another incident at the Owasso store, for example, was revealed after a compliance officer checked 200 prescriptions for accuracy and discovered a 9.5% misfill rate, the complaint notes. Ten of the errors were incorrect directions, and of those 10, six had portions of the directions omitted.
Staffing is also a concern, the report states. The pharmacist in charge, when interviewed by the board, said he has raised concerns about staffing to his district leader, estimating an overlap of 20 to 30 hours per week among pharmacists who go unpaid.
The compliance officer added that while conducting the 3½-hour audit, she observed the phone ringing “almost constantly,” as well as a continuous flow of traffic in the drive-thru lines and in-store counter, with rarely a break in between.
Likewise, the board in the complaint indicated that it has received several letters of concern from various employees regarding the lack of adequate staffing at CVS pharmacies.
One letter states, “I feel the way CVS is currently conducting business is unsafe for our customers and unfair to our employees.”
Another reads, “I believe that the pursuit of profits within CVS pharmacy has reached a critical point where the lives and health of their patients are being put in danger regularly.”
The complaint amended Feb. 12 will be heard at the pharmacy board's May 2020 meeting.
“When we go in and do these investigations, we’re doing those for the betterment of the public, and also for the protection of the public,” Hendrick said. “We want to make sure if there’s a situation out there, that we are aware of it and that we handle it in a timely manner.”
In response to the allegations, a CVS spokesman said the company looks forward to addressing the complaints.
“Our record of patient safety is outstanding, and we are committed to continuous improvement,” Mike DeAngelis, senior director of corporate communications at CVS, said in a statement. “We listen to feedback from our pharmacy teams on an on-going basis to help us continue making improvements to our pharmacy operations, which includes ensuring we have the right staffing in each of our pharmacies at all times.”