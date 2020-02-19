A local day care owner is recovering after claiming to lose thousands of dollars in embezzlement, and thwart an attempting break-in by her former employees suspected in the theft.
Nicole Camp owns Owasso Children’s Academy, a new day care she started in south Owasso last September that blends childcare, gymnastics and cheerleading.
“I opened it to be a safe place, and to be affordable, and to have everything a kid could do in one place,” Camp said.
After a few months in business, however, she found that some of her staff’s timesheets had allegedly been altered when she returned to work following a three-week hiatus in January.
“(One) only had like a 10-hour week, and they (logged) 40 hours for one week. And the other one had like almost 100 hours within that two weeks,” Camp said. “My hours, my payroll was increasing very dramatically.”
Upon a full internal audit, she later discovered that more than $6,000 went missing between December and January, and suspected the same employees to be responsible.
After firing those staff members, Camp said they then threatened to break into the day care and steal her property.
“The plan was for them to come in here,” she said, “and they were going to take all my files, all my receipts, everything … so I couldn’t prove that they stole the cash.”
Camp learned that they intended to show up sometime in the evening on Jan. 25, and decided to thwart their plans by waiting inside with her father and confronting them when they walked in. She also requested additional police units in the area.
“We got here at 7:30,” she said. “Me and my dad sat in this office in the complete dark for three hours, and about 10:30 p.m. … I saw the light come on.”
One of her former employers, a manager at the day care, then walked through the door with a small group of people, including the staff member’s 14-year-old daughter and other teenagers, to the sight of Camp standing in front of them.
“I said, ‘I know why you’re here, you’re not going to take anything, the cops are on their way,’” said Camp, who recorded the full encounter on her cellphone.
After a brief argument, the suspects left and allegedly attempted to flee in their vehicles, but were stopped by police outside the building a short time later. The former manager was also arrested.
Camp said she felt the need to take matters into her own hands to safeguard her new day care, which is the fruition of a longtime goal for her and her family.
“This is a dream I’ve always had,” she said. “This is my livelihood, and I wasn’t going to leave it.”
Camp also later learned that her former employees supposedly planned to open another day care with the money that they allegedly stole from her.
“It broke my heart. I thought of (them) as family. I felt awful. It tore me up,” she said. “And for people to take advantage of me like that, it destroys you … it hurts.”
Camp is now recovering trying to make ends meet in the aftermath of losing more than $6,000.
“It’s rough,” she said. “My employees right now, I give them money when I get it … they’re basically working for nothing at the moment.”
The outpouring of support from friends, family and others in the community, however, has helped Camp during the difficult time.
“I have a few people that are offering to come in and help me put the pieces back together,” she said. “People have given me stuff that I was about to buy with that money, so I’ve gotten a few good days in.”
A silver lining Camp hopes to find through the hardship is a renewed strength to press forward as a determined business owner.
“I’m learning that I can do this, but it’s really hard,” she said, “and I’ve had to learn the hard way that I’m able to do it.”