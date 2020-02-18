Four Owassons were among several dental professionals who recently dedicated their time to helping others improve their smiles.
Jeff Ahlert, Addie Allen-Steed, Mark Gaches and Abby Young participated in the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy’s 11th annual free clinic in Stillwater, held Feb. 7-8.
Volunteers treated individuals of all ages and provided more than $1.4 million in donated care, which included cleanings, fillings extractions, root canals on front teeth and more at no cost to patients. In total, they performed dental procedures on 1,243 patients, averaging $1,193 of donated dental care per patient.
“Year after year this event brings volunteers together to serve communities and alleviate pain to those in need by providing critical care, while educating patients on how to prioritize oral health in the future,” said Dr. Daniel Wilguess, Oklahoma Dental Association president and 2020 Oklahoma Mission of Mercy co-chair.
Ahlert, Allen-Steed, Gaches and Young were among over 2,100 dental staff who provided free consultations to as many patients as time, volunteers and supplies would allow, with no identification or insurance required.
“At our practice, we provide a community service every day by seeing Soonercare patients,” Allen-Steed said. “However, I love participating in OkMOM every year to help access to care reach further across the state of Oklahoma.”
The annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is underwritten by the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation. Additional sponsors included: Patterson Dental, Burkhart, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Medical Waste Services, McConaghie Dental Lab and others.
The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is hosted in a different city each year. The 2021 event will be held in Shawnee Feb. 12-13.