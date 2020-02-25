An Owasso woman arrested for an alleged DUI is accused of making repeated calls to 911 from her holding cell demanding to be released, police say.
Around 11:55 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, officers were dispatched to a suspected drunk driver leaving PJ’s Pub. Witnesses stated in the police report that the woman, who appeared to be “very intoxicated,” got into her car and pulled out of the parking lot.
A short time later, an officer noticed the vehicle speeding and swerving between lanes and conducted a traffic stop. He made contact with the driver, identified as 48-year-old Cheryl Howe, and observed signs that she was under the influence of alcohol, the report shows.
Howe was booked through the Owasso Police Department and placed in a holding cell pending transport to the Tulsa County Jail. The Owasso Emergency Communications Center then started to receive several 911 calls, which originated from the pay phone in her cell, the report notes.
Dispatchers determined that Howe was making the calls and told her to stop. Despite their orders, however, Howe allegedly continued to call five more times, demanding to be released from her cell, according to the report.
Howe was jailed on counts of aggravated DUI, changing lanes unsafely and speeding, as well as five additional counts of false crime reporting to 911.