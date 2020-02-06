Owasso is home to several aspiring young musicians.
Around 2,000 elementary students across the district performed with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in the organization’s annual Link Up program on Tuesday, held in the High School’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center (see PHOTO gallery).
Every year, TSO, in partnership with Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, hosts Link Up, in which local students learn about orchestral repertoire through a year-long, hands-on music curriculum.
The program culminates in a live performance, where third- through fifth-graders in the audience “link up” with members of TSO to sing and play the recorder or violin throughout the show.
“Most kids, this is their first experience with a real symphony orchestra,” said Chris Barber, director of Fine Arts at Owasso Public Schools. “Some kids may never get to experience live music of a full professional symphony orchestra, so it’s pretty amazing.”
Tuesday’s concert, which centered on swing and jazz music, played host to a number of songs, including “I Got Rhythm” by George Gershwin, “Prelude, Fugue and Riffs” by Leonard Bernstein and “Dukes Place” by Duke Ellington.
Owasso’s performance kicked off TSO’s Link Up season with two separate acts. Students at Stone Canyon Elementary joined the musicians on stage in the first show, while students at Barnes Elementary graced the spotlight in the second.
“Owasso is one of our really important partners,” Annie Chang, TSO development associate, said in a previous story. “There’s a lot of anticipation because the kids are there and they’re so excited. It’s really their energy that pulls it all together.”
Barber, who led the students in Owasso’s third performance with TSO, said the Link Up series has a reach of around 30,000 students across Green Country.
“When you see this concert, it’s like everything that’s divisive in our world today is not happening in that concert hall,” Barber said. “Everybody is just completely engaged in music, in performing, in art, and it’s the only thing on their mind for that hour, and it’s wonderful to see.”