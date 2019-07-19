Olivia Bippus has taken horseback riding to a new level.
The Owasso eighth-grader took home top honors at the 72nd National Appaloosa Show & 2019 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show.
The annual event, held June 25-July 6 at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center in Fort Worth, Texas, convenes performers from across the nation to compete for championship titles in a variety of classes.
Serving as the nation’s longest-running, single-breed horse show, Appaloosa offers a number of disciplines for participants, including cutting, roping, halter, western pleasure, saddle seat, games, hunter under saddle, trail and more.
Bippus, atop her mare, “Chex Out This Charly,” was named a World Champion Novice Youth 13 and Under for NSBA (National Snaffle Bit Association) as well as a Reserve World Champion for the Novice Western Pleasure Youth 13 and Under for the Appaloosa Youth. She also claimed third place in Western Pleasure 12 and under.
Overall, Bippus came in second out of 13 entrants in the competition, with a scorecard totaling 274 points.
The Owasso equestrian said Appaloosa served as her first international show in which she practiced for five to six days per week for several weeks prior to taking her talents to The Lone Star State.
“…(It) was intimidating competing against kids from all over the world,” Bippus said. “There were so many really nice horses there. I'm really proud of how well we worked together as a team and performed in the show ring. It all paid off, and now I can't wait for the next one.”
Bippus is the daughter of Michael and Lindsay Bippus, and her horse trainers are Jeff and Angela Ray with Ray Show Horses serving Owasso and Collinsville.