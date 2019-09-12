Owasso police and fire crews participated in the 3rd Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at First Place Tower in Tulsa on Wednesday.
They were among 250 firefighters, police and sheriff’s deputies who scaled Tulsa’s tallest skyscraper on the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks to honor the 412 first responders who died (see PHOTO gallery).
In full gear, crews climbed 110 flights of stairs, the same as those in the north and south towers of the World Trade Center. Many carried pictures of the fallen and slung folded fire hoses bearing victims’ names.
Outside First Place Tower, Ladder 4 and Ladder 29 held the American flag above Engine 70 on Fourth Street.
Owasso Police Sgt. Josh Goins joined eight Owasso firefighters, including Jake Barrett, Levi Collier, D.J. Polson and Ethan Pack; Capt. Mike Blevins and Jared Grantham; Lt. Keith Deakins; and Fire Marshal Johnny Petersen.
Throughout the day, participants climbed their way to the top of tower in three phases, with many of them battling through sweat and tears paying tribute to those who were lost.
“Everyone has their own way of honoring and memorializing,” Owasso Deputy Fire Chief Jon Wintle told the Owasso Reporter. “For us, the best way to do this is by retracing the heroic steps taken that day.
“So we climb, we remember, and we memorialize those that were sacrificed in the name of tyranny and those who sacrificed themselves to save others.”
Tulsa and Broken Arrow firefighters, along with Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies and Tulsa Police Academy’s Class 2019-116 also made the climb on Wednesday.
Stetson Payne with the Tulsa World contributed to this story.