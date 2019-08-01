Tickets for the 2019 Owasso home football schedule will go on sale beginning Aug. 15.
The OHS Athletic Office announced Thursday morning preseason sales for the Rams five-game home slate will first open up to current ticketholders from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. The public will get their opportunity at tickets from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Office officials reported the 2018 campaign saw the most season tickets ever sold for Ram football, so those interested are encouraged to act quickly.
Season ticket packages include the Wellness Center Ram Room Season Tickets, which includes a catered dinner from Trail’s End BBQ for two before each home game, along with a pair of Ram Room season passes for $120.
Another season ticket package option includes a pair of passes in the reserved section for $60.
Both options include the chance to purchase one reserved parking space in the coveted West lots for $50.
The final season ticket package, the Raising Cane’s Touchdown Club Lawn Chair Seating, includes a season pass to sit along the north endzone at Owasso Stadium for $60. Ticket holders do not need to bring their own chairs. These spots are extremely limited.
Season ticket sales will take also be on sale from 5 p.m. through the conclusion of Meet the Rams on Friday, Aug. 16. Other sale times include from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 and 24 as well as from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 22, 27 and 29.
Owasso opens its home schedule on Friday, Sept. 6, against Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Rams also will entertain Union (Sept. 27), Norman North (Oct. 11), Moore (Nov. 1) and Putnam City North (Nov. 8).
During the season, reserved and general admission tickets will be sold from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays prior to home games. Ticket booths for all home games will open at 5 p.m. at Owasso Stadium.
Single-game reserved tickets are $15. General admission tickets for adults are $7. Students are $5.
All advance ticket sales can be purchased in person at the OHS Athletic Office or online through GoFan.com.
For those who are not renewing their reserved season tickets, please contact Lori Snodgrass at the OHS Athletic Office before Aug. 15. She can be reached by phone at 918-376-1278 or by email at lori.snodgrass@owassops.org.