OPD honors three veteran officers at retirement ceremonyThe Owasso Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 149 announced the retirement of longtime Owasso Police Lt. Darryl Jones.
Jones, aka DJ, served in many functions of the department over his 27-year career, including patrol, training and as the SWAT commander for many years. He has served as watch commander for the night shift for over half his tenure.
The FOP recently hosted a retirement celebration for Jones, his family and lodge members. He was presented his City honors, including his retirement shadow box detailing his long career. The Lodge also presented him a plaque and engraved retirement pistol.
“We would like to thank the entire Jones family for sharing DJ with us, and the entire City of Owasso for all these years,” the FOP said in a post on its Facebook page Monday. “We thank you DJ and wish you and yours all the best for years to come!”