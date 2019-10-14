Local residents are getting their fair share of pumpkin-picking this season thanks to the dedicated hands at First United Methodist Church of Owasso.
The church is hosting its 19th annual Pumpkin Patch for Mission now through Thursday, Oct. 31.
Held every fall, FUMC’s Pumpkin Patch for Mission is one of Owasso’s largest pumpkin patches, featuring around 7,000 pumpkins, including thousands of small, specialty pumpkins over the span of the month.
The church has been hosting the event at its campus location at 13800 E. 106th St. N. since 2001, with all proceeds from pumpkin sales going toward local, regional and global missions.
Originally started as a fundraiser for youth ministry, the pumpkin patch has evolved over the years into a campaign for all missions for the entire church, but more so a place of fellowship for all ages.
“This is our opportunity to welcome the community in to be a place of connection,” said Associate Pastor Andy Henson. “Just the simple act of hosting the patch gives us the space to have those conversations.”
In addition to the pumpkins for sale, which come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors, FUMC’s activities include an outdoor classroom, weekend hayrides, a fun maze, stickers and photo backdrops.
New this year, the attraction is hosting Family Nights each Sunday, including Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, with games, music, snacks and more.
Hours are Sunday-Friday, 12 p.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, visit fumcowasso.org/pumpkin-patch.