The Owasso Garden Club has announced the August Yard of the Month.
Kim and Robert Whitty, who live off of N. 161st Ave. E. between 86th and 96th streets, were recognized for their ongoing efforts to beautify their landscape (see PHOTO gallery).
The Whittys have devoted the last 20 years adorning their more than two-acre property with dozens of trees, gardens and decorations, all of which caught the eye of Garden Club members this month.
Their backyard – the highlight of the home – features a wide collection of daylilies, lantanas, irises, zinnias, roses, crepe myrtles and Rebecca plants as well as a plethora of trees such as oaks, ashes, birches, willows and magnolias.
The property also features a patio, boardwalk, grilling area, large fire pit, several benches and a pergola, various bird baths and feeders, and even a small greenhouse.
Kim and Robert, avid nature lovers, designed their gardens to attract birds, butterflies and other wildlife – so much, in fact, that they are officially registered as a monarch weigh station.
“A lot of people feel like it’s a park … kind of a little retreat,” Kim said of the yard, which she described as relaxing. “The beauty of it, just to have people come over a say, ‘Wow, this is impressive, I love it.’”
Kim and her mother Dorothy, who lives with the Owasso couple, work together to maintain the landscape on a regular basis.