The Owasso Garden Club has announced the July Yard of the Month.
Stephanie and Trevor Hensley, who live in the Fairways at Bailey Ranch, received the prestigious honor for their beautified landscape.
“We were surprised and excited to be the yard of the month,” Stephanie said.
The Hensleys have put in long hours to maintain the large number of flowers and shrubs planted by the previous homeowners.
The front yard features: various lilies, yellow gladioluses, boxwood shrubs, salvias, black-eyed Susans, garden and creeping phloxes, hortstman blue atlas cedars, and true blue sawara cypresses.
“We have really enjoyed spending time together outside gardening,” Stephanie said. “Most of the plants are perennials, and the colors in our garden really come alive in the summer.”