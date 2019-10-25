The Owasso Garden Club has announced the October Yard of the Month.
Kathy Smith, who lives in the Country Estates neighborhood across Owasso Sports Park on 116th Street, was recognized for her efforts in beautifying her landscape (see PHOTO gallery).
Smith’s yard is adorned with a variety of plants and flowers as well as a host of garden ornaments and festive Halloween decorations.
Over the last 11 years, Smith has enjoyed venturing outside and livening up her landscape for local passersby to stop and admire.
“I just like working in the yard. It’s good exercise, and I get great pleasure out of seeing how pretty it looks sometimes,” she said. “For me it’s an outlet, it’s a hobby.”
Smith has filled her flowerbeds with everything from impatiens and geraniums to gerbera daisies and mums.
In addition to decorative birds and fountains that she features year-round, she also showcases some seasonal knickknacks, including scarecrows, pumpkins, ghosts and more.
“I just go overboard sometimes,” Smith said. “I figure this is what everybody sees … and it’s nice to hear someone say, ‘Oh that looks cute there.’”