The Owasso Garden Club has announced the September Yard of the Month.
Mike and Leslie Peterson, who live in the Barrington Point neighborhood off of N. 129th E. Ave., were recognized for their efforts in beautifying their landscape.
The Peterson’s picturesque home is surrounded with a blend of flower beds, decorations and water features that passersby can enjoy.
Over the last several years, the Owasso couple has dedicated their time to cultivating bright and colorful plants like sunpatiens, cannas, hydrangeas and hibiscuses, as well as adding various bird ornaments and fountains throughout the property.
Their backyard abuts to a scenic pond and also features a hot tub, a large patio and an aviary where their pet parrots reside.
The Petersons said they enjoy working together on different outdoor projects, with Leslie picking out many of the plants and flowers, and Mike tending to much of the soil.
When asked about their yard being recognized, Leslie, replied, “I was very surprised and I think we deserved it. I enjoy picking out the flowers and mixing the colors so it’s vibrant.”
Mike added, “It’s just nice to be honored by the ladies in the (Garden) Club and recognized for some of the work (we) do … it means a lot.”