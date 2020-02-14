Vendor applications are now open for Owasso Gathering on Main’s first event of 2020, held on Thursday, April 2.
The Gathering will celebrate its seventh year drawing large crowds to Owasso’s Main Street for an evening of food, fun and fellowship once every month through October.
April’s inaugural event will be held in conjunction with the grand opening of the City of Owasso’s Redbud Festival Park, a large, beautified space located in the heart of the newly developed Redbud District.
This year, the Gathering will expand its offerings into the park, where musical artists will grace the main stage, and locals can enjoy their time with friends and family on the large lawn or underneath the pavilion.
As in years’ past, the Gathering will also play host to several vendors, ranging from churches to arts and crafts to area businesses, lining the way down Main Street. A Kid’s Zone will also feature different games and inflatables.
For more information about the Owasso Gathering on Main or how to submit a vendor application, visit owassogathering.com.