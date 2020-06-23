The Owasso Gathering on Main will kick off its first event of 2020 on Thursday, July 2, following cancellations in April, May and June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gathering will celebrate its seventh year drawing large crowds Owasso’s Main Street for an evening of fun, food and fellowship. The outdoor street fair hosts various food trucks and street vendors across a four-block area once every month through October.
July’s event will debut with City officials conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. for the newly constructed Redbud Festival Park, a large, beautified space located in the heart of downtown Owasso.
Owasso resident Gracee Shriver, recent contestant on “The Voice,” along with fellow contestants MaryBeth Byrd and Cory Jackson, will headline the stage at the park, while local acts will perform on the community stage at the south end of the street.
The Gathering will also play host to several booths, ranging from churches to arts and crafts to area businesses, lining the way down Main Street. A Kid’s Zone will also feature different games and inflatables.
Organizers for the upcoming event said they are taking precautions to ensure the safety of vendors and attendees on the heels of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re listening to medical experts and cooperating with local leaders,” a spokesperson said. “Because we’ve entered Phase 3, we’re excited that events like the Gathering can take place! The best vendors at the Gathering will thoughtfully consider their cleaning practices and respect social distancing recommendations.”
For more information, visit owassogathering.com.