Owasson Jillian Cordray was honored as an Academic All-Stater at the 33rd Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Banquet, held recently in Tulsa.
Cordray, a 2019 graduate of Owasso High School, was among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools who were honored by the Foundation as Academic All-Staters.
These top public high school seniors, selected from 535 nominations statewide, hail from 83 schools in 75 Oklahoma school districts.
Cordray received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by the Oxley Foundation Fund, Tulsa Community Foundation.
The recent OHS graduate is a National Merit finalist, National Hispanic Scholar and Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction. She is active in the Senior Board, Student Council, Women in STEM Club and Pride of Owasso band, where she plays the saxophone.
She also volunteers at Night Lights, Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes, Catholic Charities and band community events.
Additionally, Cordray offers free lessons and group practice sessions to younger saxophone students. Her efforts have inspired other student leaders in the band program to begin mentoring others as well.
Cordray plans to study architectural engineering at the University of Oklahoma.
Shawn O’Kelley, band director at Owasso High School, was Cordray’s honored teacher guest at the banquet.