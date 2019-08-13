Three recent Owasso High School graduates competed with the prestigious drum and bugle corps, Carolina Crown, this summer.
Kyle Hamrick, Logan Blunt and Jill Copeland joined 154 other young aspiring musicians between the ages of 16 and 22 in the Crown, a world-class competitive junior drum and bugle corps based out of Fort Mill, South Carolina, held in conjunction with Drum Corps International.
The Crown placed fourth overall out of 12 participating drum groups, increasing its score by 1.313 over Semifinals, the most of any finalist corps and about twice the amount than total score increases by fellow competitors Blue Devils and Bluecoats.
Additionally, the Crown took third in General Effect and fifth in total Visual, and received the Jim Ott Best Brass Performance Award.
A packed schedule took the performers to a number of cities, including Rockford, Illinois; Marengo, Ohio; Rogers, Arkansas; Memphis Tennessee; and Salem, Virginia, among others, and culminated in the World Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana.
This year served as Hamrick’s third time participating in the program since graduating from OHS in 2016. Blunt, a 2018 graduate, and Copeland, a 2017 graduate, both competed in the event for the first time.
The Owasso trio spent dozens of hours rehearsing, performing and collaborating with other distinguished musicians as part of the largest and most prestigious performing ensemble offered by the Crown organization.
Owasso Public Schools Director of Fine Arts Chris Barber, who taught all three students during their time at OHS, said he is proud to see their efforts be recognized on a national scale.
“These shows are pretty remarkable,” Barber said in a previous story. “This really validates … all of their practice, all of their hard work, and now they’re getting to perform with virtuosic musicians."