It was the third year in a row Owasso High School was guaranteed the win as the RDEX team competed against the Rutherford team in the Oklahoma High School Mock Trial Championship.
Team Rutherford emerged as the winner.
The program involves teams of students portraying attorneys and defendants in a courtroom setting with judges and attorneys evaluating their performances.
This year’s mock trial case focused on a criminal prosecution brought by the state of Oklahoma against a mother who was charged with negligent homicide arising out of the death of her unborn son following a motor vehicle accident.
“We are proud of all of the students who participated in the mock trial competition and worked so hard,” said Oklahoma Bar Association President Susan Shields. “Students on both of the final teams did an excellent job in what was a close competition.”
Coaching the Rutherford Team is teacher Dustin DeVore and attorney Deirdre Dexter. Team members are: Emily Carr, Preston Dunbar, Maggie Hazelrigg, Sam Lee, Ronan Locker, Morgan Meyer, Kennedy Patterson, Logan Schofield and Katheryn Turner.
Coaching the RDEX team is teacher Dustin DeVore and attorney Nicole Longwell. Team members are: Jesse Anderson, Aubrey Broughton, Melody Carney, Kelli Casteel, Hannah Robbins, Eden Rodriquez, Ryan Rodriquez, Lauren Siegfried, Helena Walker and Cole Wyrick.
Earning awards as best attorneys were Meyer and Broughton, with Patterson and Anderson winning best witness honors.
Team Rutherford will now move on as a representative for Oklahoma at the national competition in May in Evansville, Indiana.