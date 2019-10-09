An Owasso High School student died Wednesday and another was injured in a morning collision along Oklahoma 20 in Rogers County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The two boys, both 17, were driving north on 177th East Avenue about 6:20 a.m. when a semitrailer eastbound on the highway struck their car, according to a release.
Troopers say the teen driver failed to yield to the semitrailer from a stop sign, and the semitrailer struck the driver's side of the car.
The young driver died at the scene, and firefighters worked for more than an hour to extricate his body, the report states.
His passenger and the driver of the semitrailer, a 57-year-old Collinsville man, were both taken to hospitals and released after treatment.
All parties involved were wearing their seatbelts, troopers reported, but the collision remains under investigation.
Owasso Public Schools confirmed the students' statuses in a news release.
"Our school family is heartbroken with the news of this tragic accident," the release states. "District counselors will be available for students and staff at Owasso High School on both campuses today and as long as needed."