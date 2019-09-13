Traveling has become one of Clark Ogilvie’s biggest passions over the past year or so.
Ogilvie and his wife Phyllis have stepped foot in several European countries. The couple can mark places like Scotland, Hungary, Czechia, Italy and Germany off their bucket list after setting foot in each spot.
The Ogilvies have also visited Panama in Central America and already have their eyes set on a trip to Alaska in the near future.
“We’ve been traveling almost nonstop,” Ogilvie laughed.
Ogilvie and his spouse have been enjoying retirement since he stepped down as superintendent of Owasso Public Schools after 14 years in June 2018. He will return to OHS next month. Not as in an administrative role, however, but as one of the seven newest members to the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Owasso has a really rich history of athletic tradition,” Ogilvie said. “It goes back many decades. There are people that have had tremendous success here. For me to be part of that, it’s almost overwhelming.”
Ogilvie was voted in under Special Service. Dusty Duncan, Liz (Eisterhold) Barber, Jaylen Lowe, Levi Molini, Steve Parker and Morgan Toben will join him in the 2019 class. The HOF inductees will be introduced during the Friday, Oct. 11, homecoming game against Norman North. A ceremony will be held inside the OHS Wellness Center on Saturday, Oct. 12.
During Ogilvie’s tenure, Owasso passed more than $200 million in bond issues. The last bond passage occurred in 2017, with a $57 million approval that included the newly opened Morrow Elementary, along with a new high school practice gym and turf replacement and installation for the football, baseball, softball and track facilities.
A bond issue was never voted down under Ogilvie’s watch, which the former leader of OPS attributed to multiple factors.
“If you haven’t passed a bond issue in several years then one does pass, it makes taxes spike and people really notice that,” he said. “That’s why we would work for a bond issue every two to three years. It keeps the millage rate moderate. (Another factor in bond issue success) is that parents in Owasso have high expectations. They want their kids to have the best.”
Ogilvie declared Owasso schools were in a “golden age,” part of which he attributes to the Rams athletic success.
“Usually when you see a school that has success in athletics, they’re successful in the classroom as well,” he said.
Ogilvie learned about the impact athletics could have on academics when he was a principal at Union in the 1990s. Ogilvie was part of committee that hired Bill Blankenship, who brought Union football to prominence. Ogilvie also was responsible for evaluating Blankenship’s biology classes at the time.
Ogilvie said the growth of Union schools during the 1990s and 2000s coincided with the Redskins’ athletic success, a formula he believes has been duplicated at Owasso.
“I think athletics gives students a sense of pride in their school,” Ogilvie said. “Kids hear on the TV and on social media what people think about their school. That makes them feel really good about their school. Kids like to be a part of greatness.”