Owasso hospitals are slowly ramping their services back up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bailey Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso have resumed elective surgeries after Gov. Kevin Stitt lifted the month-long suspension of the procedures due to the coronavirus on April 24.
Both hospitals — pending testing and adhering to strict sanitation and isolation protocols — have seen a gradual uptick in surgical patients since reopening their operating room doors.
Bailey waited 10 days to reopen after being given the greenlight from the governor, and has already conducted around 40 to 50 procedures since Monday, May 4, staff say. Likewise, St. John, which reopened immediately, reports similar numbers, totaling around half of the operations performed before COVID-19 hit.
Keith Mason, CEO at Bailey, said he and his team have worked to clean and prepare the third floor at the facility for surgical procedures only, which includes endoscopies, colonoscopies and other routine procedures, while redirecting all other medical patients to the second floor.
“We’re looking at every case that comes through,” Mason said. “My medical staff are very, very diligent about what they put on the surgery schedule, and I think by next week, the week after, we’ll be back to business as usual.”
David Phillips, CEO at Ascension, added, “Right now we have a dual system of care: We have the COVID and we have the non-COVID. We are swabbing our surgical patients prior to surgery to make sure that their test is negative, and radiology, cardiology … are up and running.”
The Oklahoma Hospital Association and other statewide medical organizations have outlined various concerns about the ongoing availability of personal protective equipment, or PPE, testing capabilities and timeliness of test results in light of Stitt’s decision to resume elective surgeries.
Both Owasso hospitals, however, have reported a sufficient supply of testing and PPE, including masks and gloves, to provide full pre- and post-operative examinations to patients in need.
“We wanted to make sure that we had everything in place, make sure all the testing was good, that we weren’t going to run out, that we could get surgical supplies,” Mason said of reopening Bailey. “We wanted to make sure we could get instruments and the things needed for the various cases.”
Phillips added, “We have not had any PPE issues in our system … with a lack of N95 or earlobe masks. And then for the testing swabs ... we are able to have plenty of swabs to do our testing of elective surgical patients.”
Since the statewide shutdown in the wake of COVID-19, Bailey has furloughed several hospital staff, but is gradually bringing them back as certain departments reopen. Ascension has not furloughed or laid off any of its employees.
“This week we brought about 25, 30 people back from furlough,” Mason said. “We still got a few folks out there that are going to come back, and we’re going to reassess that … at the end of the month.”
As of Friday, May 9, Owasso has logged 25 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 20 recoveries and one death, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Mason said Bailey has documented several of those cases, with some patients being treated in the ER and quarantined at home, and others who have been admitted in short- or long-term care. Ascension has also recorded some cases, but on the lower end of the consensus, Phillips said.